Evans logged an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and two penalty minutes over 12:53 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Evans snapped a 10-game drought in the third period when he and Michael Pezzetta banged away at a loose puck in front of Matt Tomkins before Pezzetta put it past the goalie, closing the gap to 4-2. Later in the third period, when Montreal was pressing to make it a one-goal game, Evans was called for holding, which led to a Tampa Bay insurance marker. As a member of the fourth line and a key contributor on the penalty-kill unit, Evans is not usually on ice with Montreal's best offensive players and arguably shouldn't have been on the ice with the Canadiens desperate to score. The center has just three goals over his last 66 games and nine shots on goal over 12 games this season.