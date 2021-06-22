Evans (concussion) remains out indefinitely after assistant coach Luke Richardson told reporters, "Jake is progressing well but we don't have a timetable for body contact," Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Evans will be sidelined for his eighth consecutive contest in Tuesday's Game 6 matchup with the Golden Knights. At this point, until the 25-year-old winger can practice in a regular jersey and absorb some contact, he won't be an option to rejoin the lineup. Artturi Lehkonen figures to continue featuring in a top-six role with Evans unavailable.