Evans (undisclosed) was on the ice for warmups ahead of Friday's Game 2 clash with Philadelphia, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports, though he won't be getting into the lineup.

Considering Evans was a fringe player to begin with, his injury absence likely didn't improve his chances of seeing a lot of minutes. It appears Alex Belzile has beaten Evans out for a spot, though the two could certainly flip-flop the rest of the way.