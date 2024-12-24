Evans scored a goal on two shots and assisted on another in Monday's 5-4 loss to Columbus. He also had one hit.

Evans accepted a feed from Emil Heineman, split the defense and beat Jet Greaves to the glove-side that tied the game at 3-3 in the second period. He later assisted on a Joel Armia tally in the third that gave Montreal its first and only lead of the game. The Canadiens' fourth line has been hot of late, with Evans leading the charge -- he has points in four consecutive games including goals in the last three. His 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) through 34 outings puts Evans on track to break his career-high 29 points over 72 games played in 2021-22.