Evans logged a pair of assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Evans has two multi-assist games over his last nine contests, but he went scoreless in the other seven outings. He hasn't tickled the twine since March 1 versus the Sabres. The 28-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, and while he's had success there at times this season, he's not meant to be a reliable scorer in fantasy with that kind of usage. Evans is at 12 goals, a career-high 33 points, 73 shots on net, 107 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 75 appearances.