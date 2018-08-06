Canadiens' Jake Evans: Underwent surgery in May
Evans underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia May 3.
Evans' recovery period was expected to be 12 weeks, which is early August, but there has not been an updated. The 21-year-old forward was a four-year star at the University of Notre Dame and captained the Irish during their run in the 2018 Frozen Four. Notre Dame was defeated in the title game by the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
