Canadiens' Jake Evans: Wheeled off on stretcher

Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher after receiving a big hit in the first game of the NHL Rookie Showdown 2018 at Place Bell, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Evans is a candidate to make the big club right out of camp, but now he'll need a quick recovery, which may be tough due to the nature of the injury. The 22-year-old was knocked out cold by the hit, but he was able to move his legs. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.