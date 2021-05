Evans (undisclosed) will not return to Thursday's Game 1 versus the Maple Leafs.

Evans was in and out of the locker room a couple of times late in the second period. He was officially ruled out for the game after the second intermission. It's unclear how the 24-year-old got injured. If he's unavailable for Saturday's Game 2, Jesperi Kotkaniemi could return to the lineup after his healthy scratch Thursday.