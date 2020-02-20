Canadiens' Jake Lucchini: Exchanged in trade
Lucchini and Joseph Blandisi were sent to Montreal from Pittsburgh in exchange for Riley Barber and Philip Varone on Thursday.
Undrafted coming out of Michigan Tech, Lucchini spent part of the past two years with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In 53 games this year for the Baby Pens, the 24-year-old notched just seven goals and eight helpers. The winger will likely spend the remainder of the year in the minors and may have to wait to make his NHL debut until 2020-21.
