Lucchini penned a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Monday.

Lucchini was flipped to the Habs in a four-player, minor-league deal from the Penguins back in February. In eight outings with AHL Laval after the trade, the 25-year-old winger racked up five points. Lucchini will look to break into the NHL next season but figures to primarily spend his time in the minors with the Rocket.