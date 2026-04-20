Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Aggressive in Game 1 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes made 20 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday.
Dobes was confident and aggressive all night, and he definitely outplayed superstar opponent, Andrei Vasilevskiy. It was his second career NHL playoff win; he allowed two power-play snipes. He had to be sharp Saturday, especially with his team struggling 5-on-5. This is Dobes' net, and he will need to be sharp Tuesday when the Bolts try to avenge their Game 1 loss.
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