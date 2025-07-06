Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Agrees to two-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes signed a two-year, $1.93 million contract with Montreal on Sunday.
The Canadiens signed Kaapo Kahkonen on Tuesday to a one-year, $1.15 million contract, but Dobes likely still has the inside track to be the team's No. 2 goaltender going into the 2025-26 campaign. The 24-year-old Dobes impressed in his rookie year, posting a 7-4-3 record with one shutout, a 2.74 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 16 regular-season appearances with Montreal in 2024-25.
