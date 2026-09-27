Dobes stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Senators.

Dobes was beaten exclusively in the power play, allowing one goal in the first period, two in the second and the eventual game-winner to William Eklund midway through the third. Montreal erased a 3-1 deficit with two goals early in the final frame, but William Eklund's tally at the 10:57 mark proved decisive. Dobes had also appeared earlier in the preseason against Ottawa, stopping 11 of 12 shots in Montreal's overtime win Monday. He posted a 29-10-4 record, 2.78 GAA and .901 save percentage in 43 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.