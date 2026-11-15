Dobes stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. Colorado's fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Dobes returned to the crease after nine days without a start but couldn't prevent Montreal's 12-game point streak from ending. The netminder surrendered two first-period goals before Artturi Lehkonen added a power-play tally in the third. His fantasy reliability remains dependent on earning consistent starts in Montreal's goaltending rotation, but as of now, he's the clear No. 2 option behind Jacob Fowler, limiting his fantasy appeal considerably.