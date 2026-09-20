Dobes allowed two goals on 11 shots during Saturday's 4-3 preseason overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Dobes seems likely to begin the 2026-27 campaign as the Canadiens' No. 1 netminder after signing a three-year extension with the club during the offseason. He drew the start during Saturday's split-squad game to begin the preseason, and although he didn't have his sharpest performance before being replaced by Jacob Fowler midway through the second period, Dobes enters the upcoming season with considerable potential after he went 29-10-4 with a 2.78 GAA and .901 save percentage across 43 regular-season appearances with Montreal last year.