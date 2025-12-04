Dobes stopped 29 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

After getting shelled for seven goals in Colorado last Saturday, Dobes bounced back with a much better effort. The 24-year-old netminder might be making another push to move past Sam Montembeault on Montreal's depth chart -- he's won three of his last four starts and allowed three goals or fewer in five of his last six, although his 3.11 GAA and .891 save percentage on the season remain mediocre.