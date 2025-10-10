Dobes turned aside 30 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

After Sam Montembeault took the loss in Toronto on Wednesday, Dobes was in the crease for the second game of a back-to-back set and delivered an impressive performance, shutting the door on Detroit after a Dylan Larkin power-play goal early in the first period. Dobes could be Montreal's goalie of the future, but the 24-year-old will cut his teeth in the No. 2 role to begin the 2025-26 campaign after a strong NHL debut last season in which he went 7-4-3 over 16 appearances with a 2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage.