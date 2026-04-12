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Dobes stopped 28 of 33 shots in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jackets.

Dobes finally saw the end of his productive winning run with a subpar performance, although to be fair, some regression was coming after he had won each of his past seven starts while posting a 1.68 GAA and .948 save percentage in that span. Dobes should remain as the Canadiens' No. 1 goaltender in the final two games of the regular season, although it remains to be seen whether he'll start Sunday against the Islanders in the second leg of a back-to-back set.

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