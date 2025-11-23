Dobes stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Dobes was beaten on even strength late in the second period and on the power play in the third. This was a nice bounce-back performance for Dobes, who was on a four-game winless skid (0-2-2) while allowing 16 goals on 89 shots before this performance. Dobes should remain as a backup behind Sam Montembeault, though, so his fantasy upside will remain fairly low until further notice.