Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Between pipes against Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes will defend the home crease against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Dobes has sat out three of Montreal's last four games, but he'll return to the crease against the Blackhawks, who are scoring 2.82 goals per game this season, which is tied for the eighth-worst mark in the NHL. Over five starts this month, Dobes has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.48 GAA and .904 save percentage.
