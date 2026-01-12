default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dobes will tend the twine at home versus Vancouver on Monday, Marc Antoine Godin of Radio Canada reports.

Dobes has found himself watching from the sidelines of late, featuring in just one of the Habs' last nine outings. That lone appearance was far from impressive, as he gave up five goals on 25 shots (.800 save percentage), though he did still manage to get the win.

More News