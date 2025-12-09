Dobes will tend the twine at home against the Lightning on Tuesday, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Dobes will be making his ninth appearance in the Habs' last 11 contests, having gone 4-3-1 with a .880 save percentage. With Sam Montembeault still recovering from an illness, it seems Dobes will continue to feature as the No. 1 option in Montreal. Once both netminders are healthy, they will likely move into a split share of the workload.