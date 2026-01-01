default-cbs-image
Dobes will protect the visiting cage in Carolina on Thursday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Dobes will make his first start in four games. He is 12-5-3 with a 2.90 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 20 appearances this season. The Hurricanes are generating 3.23 goals per game, ninth in the NHL.

