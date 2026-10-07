Dobes stopped 28 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes, with Carolina's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Montreal got out-shot 34-20 on the night, and none of the pucks that got past Dobes came from long distance as his defense gave up plenty of high-danger chances. It was the first regulation loss of the season for the 25-year-old netminder, who's gone 1-1-1 in three starts with a rough 4.43 GAA, allowing 13 goals on 91 shots. His ratios should improve, but the Habs will need to tighten up their play in their own zone for Dobes to post numbers similar to his 2025-26 performance (2.78 GAA, .901 save percentage).