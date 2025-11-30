Dobes made 29 saves in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Colorado.

It was a rough afternoon in the Rockies for the Canadiens, as Dobes saw four pucks get past him before Ivan Demidov even got Montreal on the board midway through the second period. The seven goals allowed were a season worst for the 24-year-old netminder, and after a sizzling 6-0-1 start to the campaign, Dobes is 2-3-1 over his last six outings while giving up 24 goals on 157 shots (.847 save percentage).