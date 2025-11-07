Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Burned by Devils in OT
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes turned aside 24 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.
The Canadiens took a 3-2 lead midway through the third period, but Dobes couldn't make it stick -- Timo Meier chipped home the tying tally with the Devils' net empty and just over a minute left in regulation, before Jesper Bratt got free for a breakaway and didn't miss in OT. It was Dobes's first loss of the season, leaving the 24-year-old netminder with a dazzling 6-0-1 record in seven starts to go along with a 2.25 GAA and .920 save percentage.
