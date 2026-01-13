Dobes made 20 saves in Monday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

The game was tied 3-3 through two periods, but Montreal dominated the final 20 minutes to hand Dobes the win. The 24-year-old has made only five starts over the last month as part of the Habs' three-man committee between the pipes, but he's gotten the job done when called upon, going 4-0-1 with a 2.56 GAA and .893 save percentage.