Dobes stopped 15 shots Friday during the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The Bolts grabbed a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but Dobes shut the door the rest of the way, getting a big assist from a Habs defense that allowed only four shots on net after the second intermission. The 24-year-old netminder sports a 2.45 GAA and .892 save percentage to begin a series that has seen all three games go to OT, and he'll look to give Montreal a commanding 3-1 lead in Game 4 on Sunday.