Dobes will tend the twine in Utah on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Dobes got back in the win column Saturday against Toronto on the heels of his four-game losing streak. His 24-save performance against the Leafs was his best performance in a month -- Dobes hadn't allowed two goals or less since Oct. 22 in Calgary prior to Saturday. As for Wednesday's opponent, the Mammoth have won back-to-back games over the Rangers and Golden Knights following a four-game skid. Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther clicked on Utah's second line after being reunited in Monday's 5-1 win over Vegas, combining for seven points, so this could be a challenging task for Dobes and the Canadiens in the first game of their road trip out west.