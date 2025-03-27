Dobes will guard the road goal versus Philadelphia on Thursday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Dobes stopped four of five shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to St. Louis in relief after Sam Montembeault got the hook. The 23-year-old Dobes has a 6-3-2 record with one shutout, a 2.75 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 NHL appearances this season. Philadelphia has lost six straight outings and sits 26th in the league with 2.70 goals per game in 2024-25.
