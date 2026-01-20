Dobes will start in net at home against the Wild on Tuesday.

Tuesday's contest will give Dobes the chance to extend his win streak to three games despite allowing eight combined goals in his previous two outings. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder has a 14-5-3 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .880 save percentage over 22 appearances this season. With Jacob Fowler recently sent down to the AHL, Dobes will likely have to impress in Tuesday's contest if he wants to fend off the 21-year-old rookie for a full-time role in the NHL. Entering Tuesday's contest, Minnesota ranks 15th across the league with 3.16 goals per game, meaning Dobes will have his work cut out for him.