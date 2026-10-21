Dobes made 26 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose.

The Canadiens held a 3-1 lead after two periods but Dobes couldn't make it hold up -- although there wasn't much he could do on the tying or winning goals, both of which came on Sharks power plays. The 25-year-old netminder is fighting for the No. 1 job in the Montreal crease with Jacob Fowler, and through five starts this season Dobes has gone 1-2-2 with a rough 4.47 GAA and .847 save percentage. Dobes has given up at least four goals in four straight outings.