Dobes is set to occupy the road blue paint during Tuesday's exhibition contest in Ottawa, per Stu Cowan.

Head coach Martin St. Louis said the plan is for Dobes to play all three periods against the Sens. The 24-year-old goaltender was perfect in limited action in his first start of the preseason Sept. 23, stopping all nine shots he faced. Dobes likely has the inside track over Kaapo Kahkonen to serve as Sam Montembeault's understudy for the 2025-26 season.