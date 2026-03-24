Dobes will occupy the home crease Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Dobes has allowed two goals or less in each of his last four appearances, a span in which he's stopped 86 of 94 shots (.915 save percentage) while going 2-2-0. The 24-year-old is sporting a 22-8-4 record, 2.91 GAA and .893 save percentage through 34 outings in 2025-26. Dobes has a tough test Tuesday against a Carolina squad that sits fourth in the league with 3.50 goals per game this season.