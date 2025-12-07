Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Drawing start against St. Louis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes will defend the home crease against the Blues on Sunday.
Dobes has been strong in his last two outings, posting a 1.39 GAA and .945 save percentage en route to back-to-back overtime victories. Although he started against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, he'll draw another start in the second half of the back-to-back set since Sam Montembeault has been ruled out due to an illness. Kaapo Kahkonen was called up from AHL Laval to serve as the backup for Sunday's game.
