Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Drawing start in Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes will protect the road goal versus the Sabres in Game 2 on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Dobes allowed four goals on 16 shots in a Game 1 loss Wednesday. While Dobes has maintained a steady role as the Canadiens' No. 1 netminder, he has yet to win consecutive games this postseason. On the flip side, he also hasn't lost two games in a row. He is 4-4 with a 2.28 GAA and a .910 save percentage over eight playoff outings.
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