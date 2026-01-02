Dobes stopped 20 of 25 shots in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

Dobes was coming off three straight games in which he had posted a save percentage above .900, but that wasn't the case here. Fortunately for him, the 24-year-old still managed to get the win after receiving enough support from the offense in one of the highest-scoring games of the season. Dobes has won three of his last four starts, going 3-0-1 with a 2.45 GAA and an .899 save percentage over that stretch.