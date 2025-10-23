Dobes stopped 36 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

Dobes had to deal with ample pressure from the Flames, but he held the fort well. The lone goal came off a turnover, which Adam Klapka was able to capitalize on. Dobes has won four straight games to open the year, allowing just six goals on 119 shots. While Sam Montembeault is still the Canadiens' presumptive starter, there's been no drop off in play when head coach Martin St. Louis turns to Dobes. Montembeault will get the nod in the second half of the back-to-back in Edmonton on Thursday, and the Canadiens will complete the road trip with games in Vancouver on Saturday and in Seattle on Tuesday.