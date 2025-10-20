Dobes was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Marc Antoine Godin of Radio Canada reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus the Sabres.

Dobes has started the 2025-26 campaign on a two-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.45 GAA and .940 save percentage. WIth a back-to-back against the Flames and Oilers on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, Dobes won't have to wait long to get another opportunity between the crease. If he keeps playing at this level, Dobes could steal some extra starts away from Sam Montembeault.