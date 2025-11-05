Dobes is set to guard the road goal against New Jersey on Thursday, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports Wednesday.

Dobes has a 6-0-0 record, 1.97 GAA and .930 save percentage in six appearances in 2025-26. While those are ideal numbers, Dobes has surrendered six goals on 52 shots (.885 save percentage) across his past two games, so he might be cooling from his hot start. The Devils are 9-4-0 and tied for sixth in goals per game with 3.54 this year.