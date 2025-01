Dobes is set to start at home against the Wild on Thursday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports Wednesday.

Dobes has a 5-0-1 record, 1.93 GAA and .933 save percentage in six appearances in 2024-25. He suffered his first career NHL loss Saturday when he stopped 40 of 44 shots in a 4-3 overtime defeat to New Jersey. Minnesota ranks 18th in goals per game with 2.92.