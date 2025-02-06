Dobes will guard the road goal versus the Kings on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Sam Montembeault handled the goaltending duties in a 4-3 win over the Sharks on Tuesday. After winning his first five games, Dobes has allowed seven goals on 70 shots while going 0-1-1 over his last two outings. This could be a tough matchup for the Canadiens to generate offense, but the Kings have scored just 10 times over their last six games, so Dobes may not have too much trouble.