Dobes will patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Sam Montembeault will start against the Devils on Saturday, leaving Sunday's start to Dobes. Dobes has struggled in his last three starts, going 0-2-1 and allowing 12 goals on 106 shots (.887 save percentage). Dobes won his first five starts in the NHL and is 5-2-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .917 save percentage. The Lightning could give Dobes all sorts of problems as Tampa Bay is generating 3.49 goals per game, third in the NHL this season.