Dobes stopped 24 of 30 shots on net in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Despite allowing five consecutive goals to the Penguins between the first and second periods, Dobes was able to help the Canadiens force overtime, as he kept the net tidy while his offense scored four times. With Saturday's OT loss, the 25-year-old backstop now has a 1-0-1 record, a 4.03 GAA and an .862 save percentage across two appearances. Saturday's stats heavily bring his season totals down, as he was solid in the team's Opening Night win over the Maple Leafs. With the Habs having three games over the next seven days, the team will likely give Jacob Fowler his first appearance of the season before Dobes gets his chance to bounce back.