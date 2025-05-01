Dobes stopped 24 of 27 shots Wednesday in the Canadiens' 4-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 5 of their first-round series, with Washington's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Two of the pucks that beat Dobes came on Capital power plays, and the Habs' offense didn't even get on the board until the third period. Sam Montembeault (lower body) has solidified his spot at the top of the depth chart for Montreal, but Dobes held his own in his first taste of the NHL, going 7-4-3 during 16 regular-season outings with a 2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage. The 23-year-old should head into 2025-26 as the Canadiens' No. 2 netminder.