Dobes stopped 14 of 19 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights, with Vegas' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Habs never held a lead in the game, and there wasn't much Dobes could do against a massive special-teams advantage for the Knights -- the home side scored three power-play goals, and Montreal also gave up a shortie to William Karlsson in the second period as part of his hat trick. Dobes has still coughed up five or more goals four separate times this season in 11 outings, leaving him with a 3.59 GAA and .859 save percentage to go along with his 4-5-2 record.