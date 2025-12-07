Canadiens' Jakub Dobes: Fourth win in last five starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobes made 22 saves in a 2-1 shootout win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Scott Laughton beat him with a slapper on a shorthanded breakaway at 10:28 of the third period. Dobes has two straight wins and is 4-1-0 in his last five starts. He has allowed just eight goals in the four wins, one more than the seven he coughed up against Colorado at the end of November.
