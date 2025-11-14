Dobes gave up five goals on 13 points before being replaced by Sam Montembeault to begin the third period of Thursday's 7-0 loss to the Stars.

Nothing went right for Montreal in an embarrassing home loss, and while Dobes got lifted after a four-goal second period by Dallas, he was still on the hook for his first regulation loss of the campaign. It's the first time this season the 24-year-old netminder had allowed more than four goals in a start, but his last start Nov. 6 was the first time in 2025-26 he's given up more than three, and over his last four outings Dobes has stumbled to a 4.05 GAA and .839 save percentage.