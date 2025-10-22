Dobes will be between the away pipes against Calgary on Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Dobes is unbeaten through his first three appearances of the season, posting a 1.63 GAA and .939 save percentage along the way. While not quite an even split of the workload right now, Dobes has featured in three of the Habs' opening seven contests and should continue to see plenty of opportunities if he keeps playing at this level.