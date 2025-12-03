Dobes will be between the pipes at home versus Winnipeg on Wednesday, Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now reports.

Dobes started the 2025-26 campaign riding a six-game winning streak, but has since gone 2-3-2 in his last seven outings while sporting a 4.42 GAA -- including giving up seven goals to the Avs his last time out. Still, the 24-year-old backstop has already set a new personal best for wins this year (eight), and could push Sam Montembeault for more opportunities down the stretch.